Namibia: Rössing Refutes Retrenchment Claims

Walvis Bay — Rössing Uranium mine has denied claims that their voluntary separation process, which will see the mine's workforce reduced by at least 400, is a disguised retrenchment.

The mine responded to concerns issued on Tuesday by the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) western regional branch and indicated the voluntary separation process is a retrenchment.

The mine in February this year indicated that the mine's lifespan has been extended from 2026 closure to 2036.

During the announcement, the mine indicated that a series of changes will take place, of which one was the voluntary separation packages.

MUN branch chairperson Phillipus Ampweya on Tuesday questioned the process, saying the union was not consulted, despite them representing employees.

Amweya explained the process will affect permanently employed residents and now wants the mine to consider offering the process to employees that are close to retirement.

"Why not make it for those aged above 55 that are already close to retirement? That makes more sense than offering it to all employees.

We reject this draconian approach by Rössing, of which the majority shareholders are Chinese," the unionist said.

He said Rössing's decision to consistently refuse to honour the

retrenchment and procedural agreement entered into with

the union only expose its ill-intended exploitative tendencies of the mine.

He then demanded that the process be ceased with immediate effect and that the process be conducted within the set procedures as outlined in the Labour Act - and all existing relevant collective agreements in place.

Rössing Uranium yesterday responded to the allegations, saying the views of the union are unfounded and unverified allegations.

According to the managing director of the mine, Johan Coetzee, the voluntary separation process is not the same as dismissal or retrenchment; however, it is a process where employees have the right to enquire and decide to take up the package.

"The company can at its discretion determine the voluntary separation

package on offer - and in this case, the Rössing board approved a similar package, which we believe is fair and above market trends in the industry.

The compulsory retrenchment is only envisaged in 2027," Coetzee explained.

He said they will engage the union and comply with section 34 of the Labour Act (2007) as communicated to the union, and that engagements will take place in 2026.

"Rössing Uranium employees are not being retrenched; however, the recommended

the operating model will have an impact on some of the roles after 2027," Coetzee said.