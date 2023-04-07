Namibia: 120 Women to Benefit From Awe Programme

Walvis Bay — Women from all 14 regions will have the opportunity to receive training from the third instalment of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme that was launched on Tuesday in Walvis Bay by the United States ambassador to Namibia, Randy Berry. Funded by the US embassy and implemented by grant recipient Association for Entrepreneurial Development (AED), AWE is a global programme run by the US Department of State that currently empowers women entrepreneurs in more than 50 countries. The programme was developed to support the White House-led Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which is designed to help women worldwide fulfil their economic potential. The 120 women will be trained over the next five months through the successful programme that was first established in Namibia in November 2020 to provide women with the tools needed to create and grow their businesses, raise capital, and effectively network with other successful business owners across the globe.

Berry, at the launch of the programme, explained that it seeks to address the high youth unemployment rate and income inequality in Namibia. Hence, he said the US government continues to seek ways to broaden their engagement to enable Namibian women to harness economic opportunities that will be enhanced through the training.

"Investing in women entrepreneurs is just one way we partner with Namibians to build an even more inclusive and resilient economy. Data shows that when women entrepreneurs are successful, the whole community benefits," Berry explained. Also speaking at the launch, Erongo governor Neville Andre said that training women is one of the important components that benefit the society overall.

According to Andre, many available jobs are perceived to be for men, hence creating an economic gender gap.

"We see that women work hard but earn less. Learn more but have less access to financial and economic opportunities. We have been seeing lately that our women are doing good but we still lack when it comes to women in leadership positions," he said. Therefore, he noted that training opportunities offer women a chance to excel and reach their full potential not only as entrepreneurs but for the economic advancement of their communities. Andre commended the US government for their noble intervention aimed at empowering women. -edeklerk@nepc.com.na