Namibia: Geingob Hails Health Achievements

As the world commemorates the World Health Organisation's 75th anniversary tomorrow, Namibian President Hage Geingob commended the global progress in public health over the past decades, while highlighting some of the country's achievements in the field.

Speaking on the theme of 'Health For All' for this year's World Health Day, President Geingob emphasised the need for collective action to ensure the most vulnerable have access to quality health care services.

"Namibia's investment in the HIV pandemic control resulted in a 65% decline in the number of new infections and a 74% decline in HIV-related deaths since 2004. Life expectancy increased by 12 years from 51 years in 2001 to 63 years in 2020.

"Furthermore, the country is one of the first high burden countries to approach epidemic control as per the UNAIDS 95-95-95 treatment cascade, with 92% of People Living with HIV aware of their status, 99% of them being on HIV treatment and of the latter 94% being virally suppressed.

"Namibia made considerable progress in the prevention of mother to child transmission. In 2022, the country attained a universal coverage of over 95% for the first antennal care visit, pregnant women HIV and syphilis testing and maternal anti-retroviral therapy," noted Geingob.

He also highlighted the country's recent success in ending the Hepatitis E Virus Outbreak, which lasted for four years and affected 13 out of 14 regions.

"This success is due to continued, sustained multisectoral collaboration with WHO and partners, which supported the government efforts related to case management, surveillance, laboratory services, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, water, sanitation and hygiene," he said.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia has also made efforts to increase vaccine uptake and has administered over 980 000 doses so far.

The president praised the sustained low positivity rate in the country over the past year, attributing it to the collective efforts of the government, the WHO, development partners, private sector, civil society organisations, media and communities.