Namibia: Namcol Honours Top Achievers

The Namibian College of Open Learning hosted its annual prize- giving ceremony to recognise the best performers in the National Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary/Advanced Subsidiary 2022 examinations.

The ceremony at the college's head office on 4 April celebrated the academic excellence of learners who overcame challenges and obstacles to excel in their studies.

The college and different stakeholders awarded scholarships, vouchers ranging between N$1 500 to N$4 500, and tablets to the best-performing learners to incentivise them to continue striving for excellence.

Othello Joseph, the overall best- performing Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level (NSSCO) candidate from the Khomas region, received a scholarship worth N$15 000, a voucher worth N$4 500, and a tablet. He achieved four A* grades in his subjects.

Fidel Malumani was the best overall Namibian Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary Level (NSSCAS) candidate, achieving three As. He also scooped a scholarship worth N$15 000 and a voucher worth N$4 500.

Malumani, who came from Katima Mulilo, highlighted that Namcol provided him with the opportunity to improve his grades and change his mindset towards learning. He had to come up with study tactics and routines to reach his full potential. He is now studying Electrical Power Engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Namcol CEO Heroldt Murangi said the college strived over the years to move learners from lower grades to higher grades by creating an enabling environment.

He praised the emotional intelligence exhibited by the top-performing learners, who were able to adapt interpersonally

and thrive in diverse situations.