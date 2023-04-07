Namibia: Namcol Honours Top Achievers

6 April 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Van Wyk Amutenya

The Namibian College of Open Learning hosted its annual prize- giving ceremony to recognise the best performers in the National Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary/Advanced Subsidiary 2022 examinations.

The ceremony at the college's head office on 4 April celebrated the academic excellence of learners who overcame challenges and obstacles to excel in their studies.

The college and different stakeholders awarded scholarships, vouchers ranging between N$1 500 to N$4 500, and tablets to the best-performing learners to incentivise them to continue striving for excellence.

Othello Joseph, the overall best- performing Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level (NSSCO) candidate from the Khomas region, received a scholarship worth N$15 000, a voucher worth N$4 500, and a tablet. He achieved four A* grades in his subjects.

Fidel Malumani was the best overall Namibian Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary Level (NSSCAS) candidate, achieving three As. He also scooped a scholarship worth N$15 000 and a voucher worth N$4 500.

Malumani, who came from Katima Mulilo, highlighted that Namcol provided him with the opportunity to improve his grades and change his mindset towards learning. He had to come up with study tactics and routines to reach his full potential. He is now studying Electrical Power Engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Namcol CEO Heroldt Murangi said the college strived over the years to move learners from lower grades to higher grades by creating an enabling environment.

He praised the emotional intelligence exhibited by the top-performing learners, who were able to adapt interpersonally

and thrive in diverse situations.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.