Rwanda: Kwibuka 29 - Foreign Players Join Rwandans in Commemoration

Rwanda, for the 29th time, observes the 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi, claiming over 1,000,000 lives in just 100 days.

Foreign based players plying their trade in Rwanda shared their message of solidarity to Rwandans as the country goes through a commemoration week which kicks off Thursday, April 7 and runs until April 13.

Below are the key messages that a host of players who spoke to Weekend Sport sent to Rwandans ahead of the commemoration:

Abubakar Jibrine Akuki (AS Kigali)

On this day, we honor those who were murdered, we reflect on the suffering and we recognize the resilience of those who survived. As we join in solidarity with the people of Rwanda, we must take a hard look at today's world and ensure that we heed to the lessons of 29 years ago.

Sadick Sulley (Bugesera FC)

Rwanda is currently among the best nations in Africa and is now a reference point due to great leadership. Through the effort of President Paul Kagame, there has been reconciliation as people now live in peace.

The lesson we must learn from the tragedy that happened in 1994 is that we must avoid hate speech which can trigger genocide like one that happened against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Holocaust and other crimes against humanity.

Samson Babuwa (Sunrise FC)

It is great to see Rwanda has lifted themselves up from the atrocities of 1994 and is now well on its feet. The country has flourished due to forgiveness and great governance.

Now, Rwanda is a country that everyone wants to visit. I will urge all Rwandans and people in the country to continue living in peace.

Moro Sumaila (Etincelles)

A lot has been done in the past 29 years to see the country where it is now. The genocide against the Tutsi left Rwanda in tatters but with good leadership, the nation is up there now.

I wish Rwandans to continue to leave in peace and harmony and know that they are one people with the same culture and destiny.