Angola to Exchange Experiences With Namibia in Uranium Exploration

Luanda — Angola plans to exchange experiences with Namibia in uranium exploration, taking into account the legislation and regulation at the level of oil, gas and other minerals, said Wednesday in Windhoek, the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo.

The Angolan minister - who is on a working visit to Namibia, as part of the memorandum signed last year between both countries and at the invitation of his counterpart, Tom Alweendo, minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia - said that Angola also wants to take advantage of Namibia's experience in offshore diamond exploration.

"Our country has the conditions for this type of investment, lacking only a greater attention to regulation, since it is necessary to take into account the preservation of the environment", he said.

According to minister Diamantino de Azevedo, Angola is improving and expanding its mining registration, compared to other countries in the region.

In Windhoek, the minister, who is leading a delegation made up by the CEO of the Angola diamond company (ENDIAMA E.P) José Manuel Ganga Júnior and SODIAM Angola Diamond Trading Company CEO, Eugénio Pereira Bravo, and directors of institutions linked to the sector, was received by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Namibia, Jovelina Imperial.

During the meeting, technicians from the mineral resources sector of the two countries discussed issues regarding mining registration in Namibia, legislation and

tax regime of the diamond cutting factories, offshore diamond exploration, uranium exploration in Namibia, as well as legislation and tax regime of exploration and exploitation of uranium.

After the Briefing with Ambassador Jovelina Imperial, the Angolan minister visited Namibian companies linked to diamond cutting such as NAMDIA - Namib Desert Diamonds (Pty) Ltd, a marketing and sales company of Namibia's leading diamonds and MESSIKA Diamonds.

On Thursday, the ministerial meeting will take place where issues linked to the Lobito Refinery in Angola, will be discussed such as exploration and production of hydrocarbons in restricted areas, as the Okavango area (Angola), business opportunities and investments in the mining and oil industries, as well as the fight against fuel smuggling between Namibia and Angola.