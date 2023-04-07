Angola Announces Plan to Protect People With Albinism

Luanda — Angola's Health Ministry presented Wednesday in Luanda a Plan for Support and Protection of People living with Albinism (PAPPA ) for 2023-2027 period, containing public policies on care for this group of the population.

The incumbent minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, who presented the plan, said the move is meant to protect the interests of the victims.

Lutucuta called for adequate health services for skin and vision disabilities as well as the availability of a minimum health package with sunscreen and corrective glasses for all people living with albinism since birth.

The minister defended multi-sector vision and civil society become an integral part of this process", guaranteeing that the recommendations resulting from the meeting be incorporated into the Plan of Action and Protection of People with Albinism (PAPPA) 2023-2027.

PAPPA's goal is to outline actions, create conditions and implement objectives in favour of all citizens residing in the country with albinism, as part of the organisation, competencies and attributions of the National Council for Social Action (CNAS), created by the Presidential Decree n.º 137/16, of 17th June, and regulated by Presidential Decree n.º 25/19, of 15th January.

In addition to the Health minister, the presentation ceremony of PAPPA gathered the ministers of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Youth and Sports and the Secretaries of State for Higher Education, Transport and Agriculture.

Data released by WHO show in sub-Saharan Africa the estimated frequency ranges from 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 15,000, with specific subgroups in southern Africa exhibiting prevalence rates of 1 in 1,000.

In Angola, it is estimated that there are 6,818 people live with albinism, and over 2000 people with albinism are monitored by the National Health System.

The Multi-sector Commission for the Implementation and Supervision of the PAPPA in coordinated by Health minister.ART