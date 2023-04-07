Angola and Brazil Deepen Bilateral Cooperation With 7th Joint Commission

5 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 7th Joint Commission between Angola and Brazil started Wednesday in Brasilia, the federal capital, focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation.

At the opening session, Angolan Foreign minister Téte António and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira reaffirmed the goal of consolidating and deepening the historical ties of friendship between both peoples and countries, as well as raising to a new level the diversified relations of mutually beneficial strategic cooperation, with emphasis on political and diplomatic issues.

The Brazilian minister, Mauro Vieira took advantage of his intervention to welcome Angola's 2021-2023 rotating presidency of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the priority given to the organization's new economic pillar.

Téte António considered Brazil a strategic partner that has always paid attention to the relations with Angola as such relations embody a route with several achievements and a bright future for the people of both countries.

"Angola recognizes the Brazilian power, which has a competitive economy, diversified and with a vast experience, thus intending to strengthen its cooperation in areas of vital interest to its economy, such as agriculture, fishing, agribusiness, health, food safety, education, transport, tourism, energy, defence, water and basic sanitation, and also finance", said the minister.

The 7th Angola-Brazil Joint Commission has the participation of officials and technicians from various ministerial departments, including ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Agriculture and Forestry, Transport, Finance, as well as the ministry of Health.

The cooperation between Angola and Brazil began on June 11, 1980, with the signing of the Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Agreement.

In the Framework of this agreement, Angola and Brazil developed their cooperation in the fields of health, culture, public administration, professional training, education, environment, sports, statistics and agriculture.

Brazil was the first country in the world to recognize Angola's independence which was proclaimed on November 11, 1975, by the former President António Agostinho Neto.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.