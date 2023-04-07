Angola and Brazil Deepen Bilateral Cooperation With 7th Joint Commission

Luanda — The 7th Joint Commission between Angola and Brazil started Wednesday in Brasilia, the federal capital, focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation.

At the opening session, Angolan Foreign minister Téte António and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira reaffirmed the goal of consolidating and deepening the historical ties of friendship between both peoples and countries, as well as raising to a new level the diversified relations of mutually beneficial strategic cooperation, with emphasis on political and diplomatic issues.

The Brazilian minister, Mauro Vieira took advantage of his intervention to welcome Angola's 2021-2023 rotating presidency of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the priority given to the organization's new economic pillar.

Téte António considered Brazil a strategic partner that has always paid attention to the relations with Angola as such relations embody a route with several achievements and a bright future for the people of both countries.

"Angola recognizes the Brazilian power, which has a competitive economy, diversified and with a vast experience, thus intending to strengthen its cooperation in areas of vital interest to its economy, such as agriculture, fishing, agribusiness, health, food safety, education, transport, tourism, energy, defence, water and basic sanitation, and also finance", said the minister.

The 7th Angola-Brazil Joint Commission has the participation of officials and technicians from various ministerial departments, including ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Agriculture and Forestry, Transport, Finance, as well as the ministry of Health.

The cooperation between Angola and Brazil began on June 11, 1980, with the signing of the Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Agreement.

In the Framework of this agreement, Angola and Brazil developed their cooperation in the fields of health, culture, public administration, professional training, education, environment, sports, statistics and agriculture.

Brazil was the first country in the world to recognize Angola's independence which was proclaimed on November 11, 1975, by the former President António Agostinho Neto.