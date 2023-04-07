Mozambique: International Management for Lam

Maputo — Mozambique Airlines (LAM) will, as from this month, be managed by an international commission. Transport Minister Mateus Magala announced on Wednesday.

The commission will be led by the South African company "Fly Modern Ark', which will bring some of its own aircraft and equipment to Maputo.

The Commission will run LAM for six months or a year, in an attempt to improve its image, and stave off bankruptcy.

Speaking at a meeting in Maputo, where he presented the strategic approaches of his Ministry for this year, Magala said the decision to farm out LAM's management, followed an assessment of the company made last year, with the support of the World Bank.

Based on this opinion, the government looked for a company that could work with LAM towards realizing its potential.

"What we did was seek aviation specialists who could give us other opinions to allow us to take a more correct decision about our company', said Magala, cited by the independent television station, STV.

Outright privatization of LAM was not possible, he added, since nobody would buy the company in its current state, burdened by debts of around 300 million US dollars. Or, if a buyer was found, it would offer a price much lower than LAM's potential value.

Instead, the option chosen was a form of private management, which Magala believed would defend the interests of LAM, without compromising its essence as a public company.

"We want to improve the company, so that we can later take a decision at the right moment', the Minister said.

The Commission will transfer knowledge so that, even after the end of its contract, there will be the internal capacity to keep LAM stable, and follow the plans drawn up for its future.