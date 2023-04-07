Rwanda: 29 Years Later, Sports Restore Hope for Genocide Survivors, Reunite Rwandans

After the tragic 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, sports are one of the social events that have played a role in restoring hope to the survivors as well as fostering unity in the Rwandan society.

Some survivors who were young when the tragedy unfolded have gone on to become successful athletes whose careers not only improved their lives but also found sport as a tool to heal their wounds of the past and hope to live again.

Maxime Mwiseneza, a former basketball player now a coach, is one of those who found life in sports after the Genocide.

Born in Gisozi, in Gasabo District in June 1983, Mwiseneza is the second-last born from a family of six children. Both his father Alexandre Hategekimana and mother Adele Mukasangwa did not survive the Genocide.

He may have survived from the Genocide but the trauma took a toll on his life.

However, playing basketball brought some hope from him. Drawing experience from his Basketball career, Mwiseneza shared with Weekend Sport how sport has been an important tool in restoring hopes for the hopeless and unity among Rwandans.

"On the pitch, people shared happiness to be alive and be able to play every sport in order to put aside their past and focus on building their future," he said.

"While others found escape in drugs and alcohol, those who managed to stay in sports got a chance to improve their health conditions, physically and mentally, and hence went to school and became the men and women you see today," he noted.

With sports, genocide survivors do not feel alone. Instead, having a relationship with the rest of their teammates, on and off the pitch or court, has been helping them find their comfort zone in the team.

"Off the field, teammates help you to have people to freely talk to and spend time with despite differences in the society" he explained.

"Sports people have also helped survivors and their families to move on, forgive and heal," he added,

For Mwiseneza, more can be done in terms of investing in sports to create jobs and opportunities for young people.

No more hate...

There was a time when Genocide survivors never wanted to face those who were involved, directly or indirectly, in the killing of their families nor have they ever thought that forgiving perpetrators would be anywhere near their imagination.

Former national volleyball team captain Christopher Mukunzi was that kind of person. He was only six when his father was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. 29 years later, the family is yet to trace and discover his remains.

Mukunzi survived with his four brothers and mother.

The Genocide left him so much pain that he never thought about forgiving. But his mind changed when he ventured into sports.

"I thought I would never speak to people who are not of my ethnicity again. But since I played sports, such pain started to heal. Sports played a crucial role in the reconciliation between Genocide survivors and perpetrators," he said.

"These days, it is clear that the country's progress in the sports sector is in the right direction, it has been inclusive for all Rwandans. There is no prejudice or division in sports anymore," he said.

Mukunzi urged Rwandans to play their role in preserving the memory of the country's tragic history and continue rebuilding the nation from the ashes.

Female tennis player Joselyne Umulisa is another athlete who enjoyed a successful career and found hope for future in sport despite going through a horrific past which took away her parents and five siblings when she was just 9 years of age.

She also sustained injuries during the genocide, and in order to recover she was recommended to exercise. That is one of the reasons that made her more interested in sports. She tried various sports such as volleyball, athletics, basketball but found herself well suited in tennis.

Years later, she became one of the top tennis players in the country. After playing tennis for about 18 years, she ventured into coaching.

During her time on the court, Umulisa said that Tennis got players and spectators united.

"On the field, you don't think about these ethnic things because you are working to get points to make the country proud," she said.

To further maintain unity and reconciliation among Rwandans, she said, our government, as a parent, should support us in every sector and sports are no exception.

A united, reconciled sporting nation...

Rwandans are united against and everybody is proud to be called Rwandan wherever they are.

But reuniting Rwandans has not come at ease. It cost the government a lot of efforts and energy to ensure unity and reconciliation among Rwandans by also bringing to justice to those who get involved in genocide ideology.

Sports has been one of crucial tools that played a big role in reuniting Rwandans and uproot divisionism.

According to Desire Mugwiza, the president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), sports bring together people from across the country and allow them to play together and forge lasting relationships.

"In the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, sports provided space for people to heal and reconcile and it continues to be a means of fostering social cohesion as well as promoting a sense of national unity," Mugwiza said.

Theoneste Karenzi, also a former tennis player and now the president of the local tennis federation is also of view that sport is increasingly creating an unbreakable bond among Rwandans.

"Sport creates friendships between people who would not normally communicate. It is a great tool against divisions and racism because when people come together and support the same ideals which they have in common. This encourages communication between people, nation and friendship between different people," he said.

Remembrance

The sports fraternity every year remembers athletes and administrators who were killed during the Genocide.

Besides taking time to remember them, a number of tournaments are organized every year to honor them.

Just one year after the Genocide, the "Peace Cup" was introduced for football teams.

In the same year, Genocide Memorial Tournaments (GMT) were also initiated as a special occasion to "remembering and honouring the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in particular the sportsmen and women"

According to Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president Alice Umulinga, "all these sports initiatives made Rwandans come together again as one, after the darkest times and cheer on their favorite sports teams whilst sport has also helped survivors to heal trauma and wounds of Genocide"

"Rwanda had to rebuild and strengthen all sectors including sport as the government recognized the power of sport to promote social cohesion and development and to rebrand the image of the country," she added.