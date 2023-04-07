Kenya: SGR Train Fully Booked Ahead of Easter Holiday

6 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is fully booked ahead of the Easter holiday as travelers head to the coastal town of Mombasa to enjoy themselves.

A search on the Madaraka Express online booking platform shows that SGR booking slots for today and tomorrow are fully booked.

Kenyans are taking advantage of the long break to visit tourist attractions as well as the white beaches of Mombasa.

Higher booking is a boon to the Kenya Railways as it seeks to increase profit.

Latest data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed that SGR revenue grew 6.4 percent to Sh15.3 billion in the 12-months to December last year.

Income was boosted by higher revenue from passenger service, which stood at Sh2.6 billion.

A spot-check on various hotels at the Coast revealed that their occupancy levels are above 80 percent for this season.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts, and Camps noted that its occupancy levels for this season range between 60 and 100 percent across its beach and safari properties.

These include PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa, PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa, PrideInn Diani, PrideInn Nyali, and PrideInn Mara Camp.

"Traditionally, beach and safari destinations become very popular destinations during these periods. For instance, our beach properties are currently recording occupancy levels of between 68 and 80 per cent, while our safari property is currently full," said earlier Jackton Amutala, Group Director of Operations and Business Development at PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps.

