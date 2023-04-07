Kenya: President Ruto and Allies Say Talks Will Only Take Place in Parliament

6 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto and allies have maintained hardline positions on the planned talks, to have Azimio La Umoja Coalition's grievances addressed by a bi-partisan team in Parliament, instead calling for a process similar to the National Accord of 2008.

Speaking during the launch of the Mwache Multipurpose Dam in Kwale County, President Ruto said all his energy are now directed towards implementing his economy transformative agenda and not how to create slots to accommodate people.

Speaking at a separate function in Kiambu, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua affirmed that he was opposed to a handshake arrangement.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah added that the Kenya Kwanza MPs have already come up with their team for the talks when parliament resumes on Tuesday next week.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday insisted that Parliament cannot address all their core issues including the cost of living, audit of 2022 presidential election servers, and reform and reconstitution of the electoral agency.

