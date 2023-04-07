Kenya: Azimio Lists 7-Member Team on IEBC Reconstitution Bi-Partisan Talks

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has heeded to the parliamentary process in the bi-partisan approach to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In the coalition's parliamentary group meeting held in Machakos today the Raila Odinga-led coalition named the 7-member team who will agitate for their reforms in the committee.

Among those who will represent Azimio Coalition in the committee that will draw lawmakers from the two opposing political side include; Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Amina Mnyazi (Malindi), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

According to demands made by joint taskforce shall represent its report to Parliament within 30 days of its establishment.

"We shall send our members to that select committee. The point of reference shall be lowering the cost of unga and electricity, audit of IEBC servers used before, during and after the 2022 elections, reviewing the dismissal of the IEBC four, and for the government to consider restructuring IEBC by devolving its structures," he said.

In a statement, Odinga threatened that should the talks fails then they will be forced to go back to the streets.

"Should there be no meaningful engagements we shall mobilise Kenyans again under Article 37. The monopoly of power can only be addressed by Kenyans through a constitutional review to end imperial presidency," said the Azimio chief.