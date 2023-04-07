Rwanda: Rwamagana City Players Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

Players of topflight side Rwamagana City have warned the club that they won't show up on the pitch ahead of club's next league match against Musanze FC on April 15, should the club management fail to clear their salary arrears.

The players claim that they didn't receive their February and March wages while some haven't been paid their recruitment fees yet.

The players, in a letter addressed to the club on April 5, informed the club that they won't play the Musanze match until their salaries are fully paid.

Speaking to Times Sport, club president Nehemie Uwimana admits that they owe salaries to the players, adding that the management is doing everything they can to pay them soon.

"That's true, we have their two-month salary arrears. I can't say that we will pay them today or tomorrow because we are also waiting for the money we receive from the District as our main sponsor, but we hope it doesn't take long," Uwimana said in a telephone interview.

Rwamagana are 12th on the table with 26 points, seven points above the relegation zone.

The club has had an impressive Peace Cup campaign, beating Kiyovu Sports 3-2 in the quarter finals first leg at Ngoma stadium on Wednesday.