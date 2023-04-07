Rwanda: 29 Years After Genocide, Over 1,000 Suspects Still at Large

As Rwanda commemorates victims of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, over 1,000 Genocide suspects are still at large trying to elude justice, 29 years later, according to data from the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

The International crimes Department (ICD) coordinator at National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), Charity Wibabara , told The New Times that the NPPA has been conducting investigations on genocide fugitives residing in various countries with the aim of bringing numerous Genocide fugitives to justice.

So far, she said, out of 1,148 indictments and international arrest warrants issued, 1,094 of them have not yet been executed.

"So far we have had 25 prosecutions by foreign countries and 29 Genocide suspects have been sent to Rwanda either by way of extradition, transfers or deportation," Wibabara said.

DRC harbours biggest number of Genocide suspects

Wibabara said that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the most indictments and international arrest warrants sent regarding Genocide suspects, indicating that 408 indictments were sent to DRC.

This data implies that DRC harbours over a third (408 Genocide suspects) of the more than 1,000 suspects in question.

"This is due to many reasons but mainly the lack of political will which is the case in many African countries," Wibabara observed.

To tackle this issue, she said "NPPA has been conducting follow up visits in various countries, encouraging the establishing of legislative frameworks with countries that have not criminalised genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as the establishment of bilateral agreements to allow for the extradition and transfer of genocide suspects."

The question of senile Genocide suspects

There are Genocide suspects who are showing weaknesses or diseases due to old age, such as Félicien Kabuga. The New Times wanted to know what implication such a situation has on justice delivery, whether it poses a threat to justice delivery and what can be done to address the issue.

Wibabara responded that there are cases where genocide suspects have various ailments, and as a result, the NPPA takes humanitarian measures, which are examined on a case by case basis, to ensure that these suspects are brought to justice. As such, she said, it does not pose a threat to the delivery of justice.

On Genocide suspects living in the UK, Wibabara said that they have sent five indictments to the UK relating to Genocide suspects living in this European country, which are all under investigation.

"So far, a lot of progress has been made regarding these cases, as such there is mutual cooperation between the two countries to ensure that these Genocide suspects are brought to justice," Wibabara remarked.