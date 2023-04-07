Rwanda: Ambassadors of Christ Choir Releases Song as Tribute to Genocide Survivors

In honor of the 29th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ambassadors of Christ choir is releasing a song titled "Baho" (loosely translated as live) that was inspired by a mother and daughter that survived the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Besides highlighting eminent themes such as hope and resilience shared by most Genocide survivors, the storytelling sheds light onto the survival of the mother-daughter duo, and the role God's miraculous intervention played in it.

The mother-daughter duo who had lost all hope that they would survive the atrocious experiences have expressed that the possibility that sharing their journey might inspire and encourage future generations was enough incentive to open up. Reflecting on the monumental aspects of the journey, the family of two describes their driving force as a voice that kept urging them to live, something they draw energy from to this day.

"Stories like these not only inspire Rwandans, they also inspire the world especially that God who is the author of life is the only one who has the final say on people's lives and their destiny. People may write you off or cancel you, but when God says yes nobody can say no," reads a statement released by Ambassadors of Christ.

Ambassadors of Christ is a non-profit choir ministry affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church whose aims include counseling and fostering the healing process during the 100 days designated to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The choir ministry has conducted outreach programs in various institutions, mostly churches.

The ministry has released multiple music records in the past that they hope will serve as a comfort during this season of remembrance.