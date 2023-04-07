Rwanda: Police Reassure Public of Security as Rwanda Commemorates Genocide

As Rwandans and the world come together for the 29th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi effective this Friday, April 7; Rwanda National Police (RNP) has reassured of the usual safety and security in this painful period of remembrance.

The RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera called upon the public to follow the commemoration guidelines and avoid any prohibited activities during the week of Kwibuka.

"On Friday, April 7, Rwanda will start the commemoration week and 100 days of remembrance to pay tribute to more than one million people killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It is a period when we should all be close to survivors to comfort and support them.

As usual, we call upon all Rwandans to continue to stand together, fight and report any form of genocide ideology, negation, denial, and other acts that influence divisionism and hatred, or threats," CP Kabera said.

CP Kabera further called upon the public to desist from prohibited activities such as mass celebrations, wedding and marriage ceremonies, and playing music not related to the commemoration.

Other prohibited activities in the commemoration week include sports competitions, betting games, projecting football, as well as concerts and theatres that are not related to the commemoration.

"Let us remember, unite an renew in the usual safe and secure environment, and be responsive against anyone that attempts to use this period to mock survivors or commit other crimes," CP Kabera reiterated.

The public is urged to share information with the police on the RNP emergency toll-free line 112, WhatsApp line 0788311155 and all known Police contacts in districts as well as other RNP social media platforms.