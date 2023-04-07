Tanzania: Govt - KIA Is Safe, Returns to Normal

GOVERNMENT has assured that the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) is safe and has returned to normal after sorting out the Aeronautical ground lighting challenge that happened on Wednesday evening.

Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa issued the clarification yesterday, saying all flights that were scheduled for landing and taking off at the facility in Kilimanjaro Region are continuing with their schedules as planned.

"There was a challenge on the aeronautical ground lighting at the KIA on Wednesday between 7.00 and 11.30 pm. Our technicians managed to sort it out and now operations have resumed to normal," he said.

He said the challenge affected a KLM flight that was scheduled to land at the airport at 8.30 pm.

According to him, the plane opted to go to the nearest Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, however, it couldn't because the facility was under maintenance and it was to be closed by 01.00 am.

"Due to that, the KLM flight then flew to Entebbe in Uganda, the government has made arrangements to ensure all passengers are brought to their respective destinations in accordance with air transport regulations," he said.

Adding; "Some of them are already sorted and the remaining group will be attended accordingly. None of them is stranded as it has been reported by some media outlets".