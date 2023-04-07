Tanzania: Tz Pushes for More Research On Infectious Diseases

TANZANIA has advocated for extensive scientific research on new, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases to aid in the control of potential future outbreaks.

The call was made on Thursday in Dar es Salaam by Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps briefing them on the status of the Marburg virus disease (MVD).

"We have witnessed the emergency and recurrence of fatal infectious diseases like Ebola and MVD in African countries over the years with great concern. This poses a threat to everyone's health security," she noted.

In this regard, Dr Tax stated that Tanzania feels the need for in-depth scientific investigations on the emerging and re-emerging of these and other deadly viruses, as well as the need to engage in internal, regional and international efforts with the goal of sharing experiences and mobilising support to help countries cope with these deadly threats.

"MVD is the health concern for Tanzania, Africa and the world at large that requires us to communicate and update each other regularly on the status and measures taken to control and contain the disease," Dr Tax said during the meeting.

In the spirit of information sharing but also transparency, she said, the ministry for health and her ministry thought it was important to brief the diplomats on the health concern and particularly on the measures taken by the government to contain the disease.

The Ministry of Health announced the MVD outbreak on 21st March 2023, after laboratory tests were carried out following reports of cases and deaths in Maruku and Kanyangereko Wards of Bukoba District Council in Kagera Region.

Tanzania's National Public Health Laboratory analysed samples to determine the cause of illness after eight people developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, bleeding and renal failure.

Five of the eight cases, including a health worker, died and the remaining three were receiving treatment. A total of 212 contacts were identified and are being monitored.

"Tanzania has successfully controlled the outbreak of the MVD and prevented its spread, the disease has not spread past the two wards of Bukoba Rural that were impacted," she said.

She added,"In the response to the deadly disease, the government would like to express its sincere gratitude to friends and partners who have cooperated and supported us, including those with WHO, UNICEF, Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Ireland, MSF and other local and international partners including non-governmental and religious organisations that have participated in responding measures since the outbreak started,".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, Dr Tax noted that it was comforting to know that the collective efforts had been successful in containing the infections. As a result of the immediate response measures, the community and the country have been protected from further transmission of the disease.

CDC Country Director Dr Mahesh Swaminathan said the response in containing MVD by Tanzania has been robust but done in a way that generates confidence not only in Tanzania but neighbouring countries.

"The first fire has been extinguished. To declare the disease eradicated, one needs to wait 42 days with no cases. Vigilance is required, but the government deserves credit for keeping the outbreak under control thus far," he said.

Dr Swaminathan said Tanzania has generated a lot of confidence for being transparent, robust and technically sophisticated.

"As the Vice President Kamala Harris announced, 1.3 million US dollars is going to UNICEF and WHO that have been partners with the ministry in the fight against MVD. Collectively 26 million US dollars for global security to prevent future outbreak will also be provided," said Dr Swaminathan.

According to him, the first round of Personal Protective Gears (PPEs) landed in the country a couple of days ago to be used by the frontline workers.