Egypt: Industry Minister Says Egypt to Host IATF 2023 in November

Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir said coordination is underway with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to host the third edition of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), due to be held in November.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with a delegation of Afreximbank under the chairmanship of Executive Vice President Kanayo Awani to discuss projects and initiatives of the bank in the Egyptian market at the current time and in future.

Samir said the ministry was keen on extending all-out support to convene the fair in a form that suits Egypt's position in Africa.

He said IATF2023 will provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people with a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Awani, on her part, asserted the strength of ties between the bank and the Egyptian government , noting that the fair will provide a strategic opportunity to enhance inter-African trade among the African states.