Kenya: 'We Don't Loot!' - Mutua Slams Kalonzo for Labelling Kambas 'Cowards'

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has slammed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for referring to the Kamba people as cowards over their reluctance to join opposition-led anti-government protests.

Mutua termed Musyoka's remarks as constituting incitement to violence, eroding his credentials in peace diplomacy during his public service years.

"It's surprising that a leader of the stature of Kalonzo Musyoka who has built his career in diplomacy and peacebuilding would urge communities to violence," the Star quoted Mutua as saying.

Mutua insisted the reluctance by opposition supporters in the lower eastern region to join protests was not because of cowardice but their commitment to the maintenance of peace.

"This is not because a certain community, Kambas in this case, are cowards. NO. it is because they are just not violent and do not approve of protests, violence, looting and destruction of property," he said.

"You really want our relatives to burn their businesses in Machakos, Kitui, Mwingi, Wote to be seen to be brave?" he posed adding: "Engaging in violence and unjustified processes do not make one a hero."

Kalonzo had, while attending a burial of Pius Musembi, a prominent Machakos businessman in Machakos on Wednesday, urged the the Kambas community to stop "cowardice" over their nonparticipation in the now suspended bi-weekly anti-government protests.

Emulate Luos

The former Vice President added that the community should behave like the Luo community of Azimio leader Raila Odinga if they wish to successfully back an ethnic Kamba presidential candidate in future.

"If you Kambas behaved like Luos, this seat we would clinch [even tomorrow]. The cowardice that we displayed... If we were like Musembi, the whole nation would take notice. These things are never given, they are grabbed. You go for it!" he said.

"And if you want to quote the Bible, Matthew 12:11 states: Since the days of John the Baptist, the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent shall take it by force."

Musyoka, who has taken issue with Odinga reneging on a pledge to support him for the presidency, suggested the Azimio leader would find difficulties supporting him due to inability of his support base to mobilize defiance against government.

Odinga outnumbers Kalonzo

He made the comments on a day Azimio unveiled a 7-member team of lawmakers to engage in a bi-partisan process in Parliament proposed by President William Ruto.

The team was named during the coalition's Parliamentary Group meeting held in Machakos.

The nominees are Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Amina Mnyazi (Malindi), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

Tellingly, Musyoka's Wiper Party only produced a single member while Odinga's ODM named five. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party was assigned a single slot.

Odinga threatened that should the talks fails then they will be forced to go back to the streets.

"Should there be no meaningful engagements we shall mobilize Kenyans again under Article 37. The monopoly of power can only be addressed by Kenyans through a constitutional review to end imperial presidency," he asserted.

House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah was expected to name representatives of the ruling party.

Ichung'wah and Kenya Kwanza's parliamentary leadership met Ruto at State House on April 3, a day after the Head of State proposed bi-partisan talks in Parliament.

The Head of State has asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider the bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority.

"We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us to focus on our economic transformation programme," Ruto said.