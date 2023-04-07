Kenya: National Environment Management Authority Closes Popular Nairobi Club On Noise Pollution Complaints

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has closed down Oyster Bay, a popular fast food and entertainment joint in Kilimani, Nairobi, for noise pollution.

In a letter sent to the entertainment joint's management and seen by Capital Business, NEMA says it was forced to close the joint after receiving numerous complaints from those living within the area.

"There have been numerous complaints on noise pollution from the residents of Kilimani where you are located caused by extreme loud music from your facility that interferes with their comfort, repose health and safety," read part of the letter.

The environment watchdog says the pollution is contrary to the Environmental Management Act (EMCA) of 1999 and Environmental Management Coordination regulations passed by parliament in 2009.

In its letter, NEMA further states that the facility commenced its operations without having submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) project report and been issued a subsequent license.

According to NEMA, the facility will be closed indefinitely until the above-mentioned regulations are met.

This comes at a time when the Nairobi County government is cracking down on entertainment joints that do not adhere to noise pollution regulations.

In November last year, Governor Johnson Sakaja cancelled licenses issued to nightclubs operating in residential areas and ordered his officers not to renew their permits.

Nightclubs operating within the Central Business District and specified streets in other non-residential areas were to be issued licenses.

Sakaja pointed out the incessant complaints his administration was receiving from the public about noise emanating from bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and liquor-selling premises.

He further barred the joints from playing loud music past 10 p.m.