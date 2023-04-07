Zimbabwe: Delimitation Report Row - Con-Court Agrees to Entertain Mwonzora's Challenge

MDC Alliance eader Douglas Mwonzora will have his application challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report heard on urgent basis.

This comes after the Constitutional Court granted his urgent chamber application for leave to have a direct access to the apex court on grounds that his matter was arguable.

A bench chaired by Paddington Garwe ruled that his delimitation challenge has merit and as such must be heard by a full bench.

Mwonzora is seeking nullification of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report, which he says was done unproceduraly.

ZEC contends everything is in order and that redoing the report would be a waste of resources.

Trust Maanda representing Mwonzora said the latter had equal interests since he will be contesting in the upcoming harmonised elections.

He also said his case should be heard as it involves abuse of constitutional rights.

Maanda also submitted that he needs a fair competing ground complaining that ZEC was wrong in relying on a preliminary census report by Zimstat instead of waiting for the final one.

"The contention before the court is that the delimitation report is an essential element of achieving free and fair elections. The position of the appellant is that unless the delimitation report is in terms of the constitution, it is unconstitutional, " said the lawyer.

Tawanda Kanengoni on behalf of ZEC maintained there was not much difference between the preliminary and final Zimstat census report and Mwonzora had no case.

Kanengoni also said Mwonzora's application was vague since he did not explain what is discriminatory.