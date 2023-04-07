Egypt: Sisi Says State Keen On Selecting Best Elements for Public Jobs

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has expressed the state keenness on selecting the best human cadres for public jobs and assisting them in coping with the nature of work after receiving all the necessary training they need, as part of the vision to improve government performance and public services.

The president's statements to this effect came Monday while attending parts of tests for graduates applying for jobs at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education.

The tests, conducted by the ministry in collaboration with the Military Academy, were held in the presence of Minister of Defense and Military production Mohamed Zaki and Minister of Education and Technical Education Reda Hegazy, said Presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

The president chatted briefly with the would-be teachers to get acquainted with their ideas and visions on the education process and efforts to achieve development in various state sectors.