Sudan's Blue Nile - Five Dead in Violent Market Clash

Bakoura — Five people were killed in a market in Bakoura in Blue Nile region yesterday. Tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees returning from South Sudan to Blue Nile region are currently experiencing harsh humanitarian conditions.

The violent incident in Bakoura, 110 km south of the Blue Nile region's capital of Ed Damazin. reportedly involved the use of bladed weapons, according to eyewitnesses.

The spokesperson for the Blue Nile government, Fateh El Nour, denied claims that the clashes were due to tribal or inter-communal discord.

In a press statement, El Nour indicated that the incident resulted from a dispute that arose between local residents and labourers hired to harvest mangoes.

Locals told Radio Dabanga that the offices of the security service in the area were allegedly set on fire by irate residents in Bakoura, who had discovered that groups of labourers were seeking refuge in the building.

El Nour confirmed that security forces had assumed control of the situation and had received reinforcements from Ed Damazin.

60,000 returnees

Tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees returning from South Sudan are currently experiencing harsh humanitarian conditions after crossing into Blue Nile region, according to activist Gisma Daldoum.

For the last eight days, more than 60,000 spontaneous returnees, including the elderly, women, and children, are suffering from the lack of food, water, and shelter.

According to Daldoum, the clearance of the areas of return from unexploded ordinances and mines has not been completed. "This is exacerbating the humanitarian situation even further," she said.

Last week the acting wali of Sudan's Blue Nile region, Gen Ahmed El Omda, appealed to UN agencies and international aid organisations to respond to the emergency situation.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) monitors the people's returns, but no organisation has requested permission to intervene. However, work is underway to provide water, health, and educational services for the returnees.