Kenya: Ruto Urges Kenyans to Reflect On Setting Things Right in Easter Message

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to take time to reflect on the country's past failures and support the country's economic recovery.

In an Easter message conveyed in a letter, President Ruto cited weakened economic growth, depleted resources, debt, drought, and political disagreements as some of the challenges that the country has endured in recent times.

The Head of State highlighted that the Easter season presents an opportunity to Kenyans to "set things right" " and support efforts to steer the country towards the right direction.

"To the people of Kenya and all our friends throughout the World, it is Easter, a Holy period when we solemnly commemorate an extraordinarily intense moment in Christianity," Ruto said.

"It is when Jesus Christ endured trial and temptation, hatred and prejudice, violence and punishment, loneliness and betrayal, crucifixion and death, yet in the cold darkness of his tomb after the turmoil and injury, the promise of resurrection and eternal life shone like a light at the end of a tunnel. It is this promise that we live by and live for."

On course

Despite the challenges, President Ruto affirmed that his administration is making progress in delivering its commitments towards transforming the country's economy.

He also noted that there is goodwill and commitment to resolving the current challenges.

Ruto emphasized that the enduring message of Easter is reflected in Kenya's collective and individual experiences in various ways.

"The passage from struggle and adversity to victory and tranquility, from deprivation and want to prosperity and fulfilment and from anxiety and uncertainty to calmness and peace, in the spirit of fraternity between all communities of faith, I invite all Kenyans and all our friends throughout the World to join Christians in celebrating this eternal assurance of hope," he said.

Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

The holiday follows Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance.