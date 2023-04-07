Kenya: 5 Dead, 1 Injured Following Thursday's Bandit Raid in West Pokot

Nairobi — Five people were killed and one seriously injured in an attack by bandits in West Pokot's Lami Nyeusi village early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the attackers, believed to be from neighboring Turkana County, also made away with at least 19 goats during the incident that occurred at around 4 am.

Reports indicate that residents heard gunshots from as early as 2 am.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okelo confirmed the incident on Friday and stated that security agents are currently pursuing the attackers.

The attack comes at a time when security agencies from different police units, backed by the Kenya Defence Forces, continue to carry out a security operation in five counties in the North Rift that have been declared disturbed.

The Kerio Valley Belt, which includes Turkana, Samburu, Baringo, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, and West Pokot counties, is currently under a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

On February 21, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said security forces will set up camp in the bandit-infested North Rift until the menace is eradicated.

The government promised to ensure that the security agencies maintain their presence in the region even once the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift comes to an end.

The Interior CS singled out the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons as the main challenge in the fight against banditry.

He added that they will seek to tackle the structural systemic issues that have led to the prevalence of banditry and cattle rustling.