Rwanda: UN Secretary-General's Message On the International Day of Reflection On the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda - 29th Anniversary

6 April 2023
Africa Renewal (United Nations)
By António Guterres

On this International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, we mourn the more than one million children, women, and men who perished in one hundred days of horror 29 years ago.

We honour the memory of the victims - the overwhelming majority Tutsi, but also Hutu and others who opposed the genocide.

We pay tribute to the resilience of the survivors.

We recognize the journey of the Rwandan people towards healing, restoration, and reconciliation.

And we remember - with shame - the failure of the international community.

A generation since the genocide, we must never forget what happened - and ensure future generations always remember.

How easily hate speech - a key indicator of the risk of genocide - turns to hate crime.

How complacency in the face of atrocity is complicity.

And how no place, and no time is immune to danger - including our own.

Preventing genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and other serious violations of international law is a shared responsibility.

It is a core duty of every member of the United Nations.

Together, let us stand firm against rising intolerance.

Let us be ever vigilant - and always ready to act.

And let us truly honour the memory of all Rwandans who perished by building a future of dignity, security, justice, and human rights for all.

Read the original article on Africa Renewal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Renewal. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.