Zimbabwe: Vote Buying, Violence Forces 'Re-Runs' in Ccc's Candidate Selection Process

ALLEGATIONS that some incumbent councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) had doled out money to communities so they could be nominated and acts of violence in some constituencies have forced Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to order re-runs of the process.

The re-runs are set to be held on Monday.

CCC employed a community consensus candidate selection model in place of internal elections. The process was not as smooth as had been anticipated by party officials.

By time of publishing re-runs had been set for Kuwadzana, Warren Park, Glenview South, Glen Norah and Epworth North.

Sources close to developments in the CCC told NewZimbabwe.com re-runs had been ordered for Kuwadzana, Glenview South and Epworth North following acts of violence between supporters.

They reportedly failed to agree on the way forward following the presentation of a register that had been expected to aid in candidate nomination.

In Glen Norah, as reported by NewZimbabwe.com, violent scenes involving former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba were recorded. The Election Resource Centre (ERC) further highlighted the matter.

Gomba was accused of manhandling party youth Womberaiishe Nhende whom he thought wanted to challenge for 'his' council post.

In Warren Park, Shakespear Hamauswa the current MP, was accused of dishing out between US$3 and US$5 at centres where he sought nomination.

The allegations follow a chaotic attempt at candidate selection in the high-density suburb when the process was eventually abandoned.

Officials tried to use 'unknown registers' leading to scuffles that forced abandonment of the selection.

Realising Warren Park had not managed to nominate, Hamauswa then bundled officials tasked with recording nominations into his vehicle and sped off to Mufakose where he was eventually nominated.

Similar accusations have arisen in Chitungwiza.