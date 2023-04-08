Tanzania: Karume Day Commemoration - President Samia Stresses Unity, Citizen Wellbeing

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon Tanzania to emulate the life of the late first Zanzibar President Abeid Amani Karume by embracing unity and wellbeing of every citizen.

The Head of State made the remark through her official twitter handle @SuluhuSamia as the country marked 51 years of the death of Karume.

He said the reflection of his life is guidance to all citizens in building a leadership which cares about unity and wellbeing of every citizen.

"Today April 7 we are commemorating 51 years of the death of the late Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, the first Isle Head of State and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council. The reflection of his life is guidance to all of us in building a leadership which cares about unity and wellbeing of every citizen," President Samia said.

In a related development, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday joined Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi in special prayers to commemorate the death of the first Isle Head of State Abeid Amani Karume. Karume was assassinated on April 7, 1972.

The prayers were held at the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) offices in Kisiwandui, Zanzibar and was also attended by other leaders from CCM, ACT- Wazalendo among others.

After the conclusion of the prayer, President Mwinyi laid a wreath at the grave of the late Sheikh Karume, followed by Dr Mpango, heads of defence and security organs and Ambassador Ali Abeid Amani Karume on behalf of the family of the late Karume.

Commenting on the late Karume, various leaders observed that he was a great and progressive leader who ensured Zanzibar's independence through revolution.

The son of the late Karume, Ambassador Ali said "It has been 51 years since Karume died, but he is remembered for many things he has done for Zanzibar, including ending racial discrimination in education and provision of social services."

"Our father is also remembered for his policy to distribute land to the poor, housing improvement and commitment to serve Zanzibaris. We need to emulate his commitment to work for the people," Ambassador Ali Karume said.

Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, Secretary for Ideology and Publicity of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), said "the late Karume brought freedom for us, we need to keep praying for him and follow his footsteps."

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Ms Mgeni Hassan Juma said the people of Zanzibar have every reason to remember and honour Mzee Karume for his outstanding leadership before his assassination.

Minister of State- President's Office (Finance and Planning) Dr Saada Mkuya Salum said as leaders they have a responsibility to follow all the principles laid down by the late Karume to achieve all the objectives set for development of the people of Zanzibar.

She also urged the community to promote unity, peace and mutual love, while the Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed said "We should thank the late Karume and Nyerere for uniting the people of Tanzania."

The prayers for Karume were also attended by Second Vice-President of Zanzibar- Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, the former President of Zanzibar Dr Amani Abeid Karume, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of the House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania Mr Hassan Zungu.