Tanzania: Samia Reacts to Cag Report - Dissolves Trc Board, Fires Tgfa Director

AS the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) unveils massive misuse of public funds, President Samia has reacted fiercely by dissolving the Board of Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC).

The Head of State has also revoked the appointment of Tanzania Government Flight Agency (TGFA) Director Eng John Nzulule, a State House press statement issued on Sunday says.

"Honourable President has also directed Chief Secretary to to ensure that permanent secretaries and other public institution executives go through the CAG report, respond and work on issues raised in their respective areas immediately," the statement says.

President Samia has also directed that all officials who will be implicated in various misconduct including embezzlement to be held accountable.

