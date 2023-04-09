Sudan's Leaders Urge 'Dialogue and Tolerance' to Ease Tension

Khartoum — The chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander of Sudan's Armed Forces Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan urged political and national forces to put the national interest first, "by making mutual concessions to achieve stability and a decent life for Sudanese people".

El Burhan spoke at a Ramadan event on Friday, attended by representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change, various political parties, and the diplomatic corps. El Burhan stressed the need for "a real political transition that the people feel".

He renewed the military institution's stance of not allowing a return to pre-April 2019 and promised the imminent formation of a transitional government to end the period. He called for patience and national consensus to establish a civilian and democratic state.

The junta leader also addressed the delay in reaching an agreement on security and military reform, which he hoped to "overcome quickly".

He emphasised that the armed forces do not seek to stir up strife or ignite wars. "We are a well-established institution," El Burhan asserted.

At a separate Ramadan event held by Sudan's Minister of Finance and head of the Justice and Equality Movement Jibril Ibrahim yesterday, he emphasised the need for all parties to engage in dialogue to address the increasing tension in the country.

He called for a return to the "original traditions of the Sudanese people and upholding the values of tolerance to achieve solidarity and unity".

The finance minister highlighted the political instability in Sudan and its impact on security and stability.

He urged Sudan's Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to foreground stability and the principle of dialogue, calling on politicians within the two military outfits to "put aside egoism and work towards a stable future".