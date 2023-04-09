Tunisia: President's Supporters Demonstrate to Express Their Support for Anti-Corruption Process and Preservation of State Security

Tunis/Tunisia — Several supporters of the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed demonstrated Sunday at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital to express their support for the "cleanup process", led by the Head of State, to fight against corruption and preserve the security of the state.

They raised the slogan " dégagez " against opponents, supporters of the Salvation Front, who had observed a protest movement in front of the municipal theater, to demand the release of those arrested in connection with the cases of "conspiracy against the security of the state".

Supporters of Kaïs Saïed gathered at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, then they moved in front of the municipal theater, after the protesters supporters of the Salvation Front are dispersed.

Arguments and verbal disputes between the protesters were noted by TAP correspondent, which led to the intervention of security forces, but without recording clashes between the two parties.