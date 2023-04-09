Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Seeks Divine Intervention As Harmonised Elections Loom, Gets 'Anointing' From Clergymen

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pleaded with the church for supplications towards his government as he eyes re-election in the upcoming general elections.

Mnangagwa made the remarks at a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe's Easter Conference that was held Saturday in Seke, a district of the Mashonaland East province.

Mnangagwa who himself claims to be a Methodist church member knelt before bishops George Mawire and Edmore Chihota who prayed for him.

"As we prepare for the harmonised general elections, I call upon you, my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, to remain united as one people, under one national anthem and one flag. The gospel of peace, unity and non-violence must continue to be preached across our societies," Mnangagwa said.

"Finally, as President and a fellow Methodist, I thank the Church for supporting Vision 2030, my Government policies and programmes.

"We appeal for your prayers in obedience to the word of God in 1 Timothy 2 verse 2 which says, Pray for those in authority so that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in godliness and holiness," said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is standing on a threshold of elections which will be likely held between July and August this year.

As political parties canvass for support analysts and observers have predicted violence to flare up.

Mnangagwa is seeking a second presidential term after replacing long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a military-assisted takeover in 2017 before narrowly winning a disputed election a year later against Nelson Chamisa.

The Zanu-PF leader will likely face off against the youthful opposition leader Chamisa again in this year's polls.

After presiding over a country that has seen the economy shrinking owing to inflation and loss of confidence in local currency, Mnangagwa said his government has made tremendous progress in the past five years.

"We are on an irreversible economic growth trajectory. My Government is grateful to the Church for its continued prayers which have seen favour and accelerated successes in programmes and projects implemented by the Second Republic.

"The Devolution and Decentralisation Agenda has transformed the infrastructure and social services landscape as well as the general outlook across districts," he said.