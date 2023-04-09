Zimbabwe: Economic Experts Optimistic On New RBZ Digital-Gold Coins Inception

9 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ECONOMIC experts believe that the recent move by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to incept digital gold coins is a step in the right direction and consistent with global best practices.

The bullion coins were introduced as a measure to provide the market with an alternative investment option after authorities managed to establish a trend, where both companies and individuals with excess local currency would opt to buy the greenback as a store of value

Last week the central bank announced the decision to launch digital coins which are backed by physical coins in a bid to enhance both divisibility and tradability.

While authorities have not shared finer details on the mechanics around the inception of the digital coins experts have commended the initiative.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com economist, Dr Prosper Chitambara said the move is consistent with global trends.

"A number of countries across the globe have introduced digitally backed bullion instruments which have a number of advantages like increased security making the asset's possession safer.

"They also come with a higher degree of convenience as trading can take place beyond geographical boundaries," he said.

Economist Persistence Gwanyanya who also sits in the RBZ Monetary Policy Committee expressed hope that the instrument will deal with the problem of untimely exchange rate depreciation in the economy.

"The problem we have in our economy is not really about the quantity of money in the economy but the concentration of the money which is spewed around a few people at a given point in time and more recently we have seen that problem emanating from contractors.

"The moment they are paid, the exchange rate depreciates there and then. So these digitalised gold coins will now be available for such people as an alternative opposed to chasing after scarce foreign currency from the and in the process this will ease the panic which comes with the pressure to offload the ZWL," he said.

Gwanyanya said the digital currency will also serve as a hedge against value erosion since the worth of the coins appreciates in value on the scale of the local currency depreciation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.