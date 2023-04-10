Kenya: 'Super Sunday' As FKF Premier League Hunt Gathers Steam

Nairobi — The FKF Premier League action will roll on to round 23 this Sunday, with several high-profile fixtures lined up across different venues.

Among the matches to watch out for this Sunday include the duel between AFC Leopards and Kenya Police, Kariobangi Sharks facing off with Gor Mahia and defending champions Tusker FC's duel against Sofapaka.

Kenya Police vs AFC Leopards, Nyayo Stadium, 3pm

Star-studded Police have picked back to back draws in their last two matches, and this has seen their pace towards the title slow down a bit. They are on 36 points, 10 behind leaders Gor Mahia who have however played two matches more.

Francis Baraza's side will be keen to battle for maximum points to ensure the gap between them and the top sides does not increase.

Police have not beaten Leopards since their broke into the top flight, with Ingwe winning two and drawing the other. The first leg meeting between these two sides saw Leopards win 1-0.

Leopards come into the fixture off a bitter 1-0 loss at the hands of Tusker FC last weekend, a defeat that saw them drop to fifth in the standings.

A win will see them move back into the top three if the teams above them, Nzoia Sugar and KCB both lose their matches.

Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks, Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, 3pm

Leaders K'Ogalo are out to extend their lead on top of the standings. They are currently on 46 points, four ahead of defending champions Tusker who have played a match less.

Their last match was a 0-0 draw with Sofapaka at the same venue, their third draw in five matches which should raise some concern for head coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Sharks, placed seventh in the standings, have won three of their last five matches, and are unbeaten in the last four. A win against Gor will pull them closer to the top five.

The first leg between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Of 14 meetings between the two sides, Gor have the upper hand having won eight, with Sharks winning four. Two have ended in draws.

Tusker FC vs Sofapaka, Ruaraka Complex, 3:15pm

Robert Matano's men have slowly curled back to winning ways after a difficult start to the season and they are unbeaten in the last five with three wins and two draws.

They are keen to narrow the gap between them and leaders Gor and a win on home turf on Sunday, coupled with a loss for K'Ogalo will see them squeeze the distance to just a point with a game in hand.

Batoto ba Mungu have struggled this season and they are 12th in the standings with 26 points from 21 matches. They have won two and drawn two of their last five matches and picked up a point against leaders Gor in midweek.

Against Tusker, they lost 1-0 in the first leg at the Kasarani Annex. Ties between the two sides have been close. In 28 meetings between the two sides since 2009, Sofapaka has won nine matches and Tusker eight, with the rest ending in draws.

Four of the eight wins for Sofapaka have come away from home. However, Sofapaka has not beaten Tusker since they won 5-4 in Machakos in March 2018.

Relegation battle:

Vihiga Bullets are just one walkover away from being relegated. Last weekend, they failed to honor their own home match against Nzoia Sugar and this Sunday, they are scheduled to play against Mathare United at Bukhungu.

Failure to honor the match will see them relegated, while Mathare will earn precious points that will pull them further away from the drop zone.

Mathare are 14th with 22 points, two away from the drop zone.

Nairobi City Stars are occupying the play-off zone at 16th with 20 points and they will be playing Posta Rangers at the Police Sacco Stadium in the early kick off. Victory will be crucial for Nicholas Muyoti's side to drag themselves off the chop zone.

Second from bottom Wazito FC will meanwhile play the early kick off at Ruaraka against FC Talanta who are 15th. Wazito have 13 points.

FKF Premier League Sunday fixtures (Kick off 3pm unless stated):

Nairobi City Stars vs Posta Rangers (Police Sacco Stadium), Nzoia Sugar vs Bidco United (Sudi Stadium), Ulinzi Stars vs KCB (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang'ata), VIhiga Bullets vs Mathare United (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, 1pm), Kakamega Homeboyz vs Bandari FC (BUkhungu Stadium, 3:15pm), FC Talanta vs Wazito FC (Ruaraka Complex, 1pm), Tusker FC vs Sofapaka (Ruaraka Complex, 3:15pm), Kenya Police vs AFC Leopards (Nyayo National Stadium), Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks (Moi Sports Centre Kasarani).