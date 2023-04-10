Kenya: Shock, Grief as Kenya Mourns Departed Volleyball Boss Kioni

Nairobi — The sudden demise of Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni early Sunday morning was greeted by shock and dismay across the sporting sphere, as fans and leaders mourned the departed administrator.

Kioni, the second vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) and Kenya's Chief de Mission at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 passed away early Sunday morning after a short illness.

He was also a vice president of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB).

In a statement, NOCK said that Kioni was rushed to hospital after some health problems on Saturday evening, but couldn't make it alive.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba was among those who led the country in mourning Kioni's shocking demise.

"I am immensely saddened to learn this morning of the demise of Mr. Waithaka Kioni. Kioni has been a towering enthusiast and leader in the world of sports, particularly in volleyball.

On my own behalf and on behalf of my family and the entire Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts and Sports, I do extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the NOC-K leadership, the Kenya Volleyball Federation and the entire sporting fraternity," Namwamba said in a brief statement.

His Principal Secretary, Jonathan Mueke also expressed his shock at Kioni's sudden demise.

"My heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to the family of Waithaka Kioni. The sporting fraternity will always celebrate him as he strived to transform Kenyan volleyball," Mueke said in a statement on his Twitter account.

National champions Kenya Pipeline, where Kioni served as both founding member and chairman in the early 80s also expressed their shock at his death.

"Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club would like to join the volleyball fraternity in mourning the death of Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni. Kioni will always feature in the history of the club having founded it in 1984 and contributed to its success both locally," Pipeline said in a statement.

NOCK boss Paul Tergat, who worked closely with Kioni for the last seven years says he was deeply shocked.

"Woken up to very devastating news of the death of my 2nd VP, my friend, colleague and father-figure Waithaka Kioni after a short illness. We are yet to come to terms as an Olympic Movement in Kenya about this loss. Poleni to his family; God comfort you," Tergat said.

Capital Sports Editor Alex Isaboke, who worked closely with Kioni during the Olympic Games in Tokyo and several other ventures with NOCK expressed his condolences.

"It is hugely shocking news to wake up to this Sunday. We were with Mr Kioni two weeks ago in Diani during the inaugural Kenya Beach Games and learning today that he has passed is hugely heartbreaking. I pass my condolences on behalf of myself, and the Capital FM fraternity to his family," said Isaboke.