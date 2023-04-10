Kenya: Economist David Ndii Hints at a Possible Handshake

Nairobi — President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) chairperson, David Ndii, now says if things go bad, the government may be compelled to go for a handshake in the interest of the economic stability of the nation.

Taking on critics on Twitter, Ndii cited survival as one of the things that could see a second handshake at play in the future between president William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

"I have news for you. The first obligation of a government is survival and political stability. The more the dynasties foment destabilization the more we will have to spend on political capital. If push comes to shove, handshake is always an option," he tweeted.

Ndii further defended the appointment of chief administrative secretaries, stating that it was in the interest of national integration.

Ndii's statement comes against the backdrop of the government forming a team to represent it in the proposed bipartisan talks by President William Ruto.

Azimio la Umoja, one Kenya coalition, had Wednesday picked a team of hardliner legislators to represent the coalition's interests in parliament.

The statement by Ndii, who is considered a close ally to President William Ruto, could perhaps give a hint as to the extent to which the head of state could go in ensuring that the country is catapulted back to political stability.

Should this be the case, the political dynamics could steadily shift, with a section of Kenya Kwanza legislatures led by a Kikuyu Town member of parliament constantly repeating that there will be no handshake, a complete departure from the script economist David Ndii is reading from.