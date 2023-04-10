South Africa: Bid to Extradite 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester from Tanzania - South African News Briefs - April 10, 2023

While in prison in Mangaung, Thabo Bester ran a business and even appeared by video link at an event.

Bid to Get Re-Arrested Fugitive Thabo Bester from Tanzania

A delegation from South Africa is travelling to Tanzania to bring back convicted "Facebook Rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year, eNCA reports. Bester's jail cell was allegedly set alight and he was thought to have died. His partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana was also arrested.

KwaZulu Natal Police, Taxi Associations to Meet Over Taxi Boss Deaths

Police and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Sipho Emmanuel Hlomuka will meet with the taxi industry to address the recent surge in taxi-related violence in the province, reports IOL. Dozens of taxi owners have been gunned down in less than a month as rivalry between taxi associations intensifies. The meeting will finalise a peace agreement between the associations, while multiple murders connected to ongoing taxi feuds are under investigation by the police.

Hundreds of South Africans tie the Knot in Easter Mass Wedding

More than 800 couples participated in one of the biggest mass wedding ceremonies in South Africa since the Covid-19 pandemic, reports SABC News. The International Pentecost Holiness Church, which blesses polygamous unions, held the ceremony where wives wore colourful attire and first-time brides wore traditional white dresses. The church's mass nuptials occur three times a year, and the event was a respite from a long-standing row over the leadership of the church. Security was tight at the ceremony with armed guards and metal detectors to screen the congregation.

More South African news