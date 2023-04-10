Rwanda: Govt Looks to Weed Out Impostors From Churches

The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) is collaborating with Re-Forma, a South African religious institution, to train church leaders and reduce the number of impostors in churches. The move is aimed at improving the capacity of religious leaders and ensuring that they have the necessary theological qualifications.

Re-Forma is a South African religious institution which offers informal and non-formal training programs worldwide to ensure that millions of pastors and church leaders are biblically-trained by providing a recognised, global standard for outcome- and impact-based assessment.

Dr Usta Kaitesi, CEO of RGB, said that effective training of church leaders will improve the religious sector and nurture communities by promoting true faith. She noted that if training of church leaders is effectively done, Rwandans would get good services from the religious sector.

"The most concerned with training are those with pastors who have insufficient training in relation to the required standards," she added.

Recently, the RGB CEO attended a virtual meeting which gathered church leaders and Re-Forma Project Director Dr Reuben van Rensburg, to discuss how this movement can help the Rwandan community. The partnership will help to address the problem of some spiritual servants lacking integrity and leading congregations without the required skills and capacity.