Rwanda: Price Cut for Treatment of Kidney Failure Now in Effect

The Ministry of Health has announced that it has reduced the prices of dialysis for people with kidney diseases to make the service affordable for all.

Bills for kidney dialysis services have been reduced from Rwf160,000 to Rwf75,000, starting on April 1, for all patients in hospitals that provide the service.

Although the price has been reduced by more than half of the regular price, some Mutuelle de Santé users claim that it cannot cover the cost of kidney dialysis, as they pay 100 per cent for it.

Julien Niyingabira, the Division Manager of Rwanda Health Communications Centre at Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), told The New Times that the community health insurance--Mutuelle de Santé--users with acute kidney injury or chronic kidney diseases will have an extended period of time to get this service while waiting for a kidney transplant.

"Normally Mutuelle de Santé covers the cost of kidney dialysis for six weeks but there are discussions aiming to extend the period," he said.

Patients who need kidney dialysis services are treated at least three times a week, which increases the total cost.

In Rwanda, there are eight medical centres that provide kidney dialysis services, these are; King Faisal Hospital, University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB), Rwanda Military Hospital, Rwamagana Hospital, Gihundwe Hospital, Gisenyi Hospital, and Kigali Dialysis Center - Africa Healthcare Network.

Chronic kidney disease is the gradual loss of kidney function. Normally, the kidneys filter all the blood in the body every 30 minutes. They work hard to remove wastes, toxins, and excess fluid.

When chronic kidney failure reaches an advanced stage, dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes can build up in the body and it cannot filter blood the way it should.

"High blood pressure and diabetes are the two most common causes of kidney failure. They can also become damaged from physical injury, diseases, or other disorders," experts reported.

The 2023 International Society of Nephrology - Global Kidney Health Atlas (ISN-GKHA) report, shows that from the approximately 850 million people affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, people of every age and race are affected, and people from disadvantaged populations are at higher risk.

The report also reveals that the global burden of kidney failure remains significant, due to high treatment costs and extensive impacts on the health and well-being of people living with kidney disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that in the world, the kidney is the most donated organ, followed by the liver and the heart.