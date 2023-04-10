Rwanda: France to Build Memorial for Victims of Genocide Against Tutsi

10 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

France is set to build a memorial for victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The announcement comes after President Emmanuel Macron in 2021 recognised that his country bore responsibility in 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi.

The monument will be erected in Paris on the Left Bank of the river Seine not far from the foreign ministry, the French presidency said.

It will be across the water from another memorial to the victims of the mass killings of Armenians during World War I, which Yerevan and several Western states see as genocide.

The idea is "for the nation to pay its visible and permanent respects to the memory of the victims," the presidency said, adding that a call for tenders would be launched at the end of May.

Marcel Kabanda, president of the Ibuka France genocide survivor association, welcomed the announcement as "very important".

"It's the sign that France... recognises its history," he said.

"It's a gesture to appease memories between France and Rwanda, and to appease the hearts of survivors of the genocide."

In 2021, President Paul Kagame said that Rwanda and France are on the path to restore friendly ties with a series of events taking place in that direction.

After years of tensions, a commission of historians appointed by Macron in 2021 returned a damning indictment of France's role in the bloodshed.

It said France had been "blind" to preparations for the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility, findings the French government accepted.

The commission found no proof, however, of French complicity in the bloodshed.

Vincent Duclert, who led the historians' commission, said the new memorial would allow "recognition of the extreme importance of the 1994 catastrophe" and highlight France's "responsibility".

New Rwanda-France ties built on truth

The newly restored ties between Rwanda and France are built on truth, Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Paul Kagame said in May 2021.

President Macron said that since 2017, the two countries have, despite the historical challenges that existed, worked together to revive bilateral ties, adding that significant progress has since been made.

Going forward he committed that France will accelerate the efforts to bring to justice fugitives responsible for the Genocide against the Tutsi who have found safe haven in France.

Over 40 fugitives are known to reside in the European Union.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.