Morocco: Late Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, One of Most Important Figures in Morocco's Media, Literary Landscape - Testimonies

Rabat — Several personalities unanimously affirmed Sunday that the writer-journalist, the late Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, Director General of MAP, represents one of the most outstanding figures of Morocco's media and literary landscape, evoking the qualities of the deceased and his career marked by professionalism, abnegation and commitment.

Here follow the testimonies of leaders and actors in the political, cultural, media and artistic fields, collected on the sidelines of the funeral of the deceased which took place this Sunday at the Chouhada cemetery in Rabat:

- Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication:

"We lose today a great name of the national press who contributed to promoting the profession and was activated since his appointment in 2011 Director General of the Maghreb Arab Press Agency (MAP) to improve the performance of this strategic agency. The deceased was also a fervent patriot proud of Morocco's glorious history and very committed in his role to discover and promote the achievements of the Kingdom in all areas."

- Mustapha Baïtas, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with the Parliament, Government Spokesman:

"The national media landscape has just lost a great man known and recognized for his notable contributions in the field of the national press and also his career marked by commitment and responsibility. With his death, the country loses a great name of the national press".

- Ahmed Chaouki Benyoub, Interministerial Delegate for Human Rights:

"The late Khalil Hachimi Idrissi was a great journalist. I met him at the beginning of the 90s in a context marked by great changes in terms of democracy, human rights and the supremacy of the law. The deceased was impressive for his style, his spirit and his professional background. Of an extreme kindness, he was always present when it came to support the causes in favor of information and press."

- Mohamed Nabil Benabdellah, Secretary General of the Progress and Socialism Party (PPS), former Minister of Communication:

"Today we say farewell to a dear brother, a great friend and a fervent patriot. Since the early years of his youth, the late Khalil Hachimi Idrissi stood out for the quality of his writings and his relevant analyses in the field of the press, contributing also to launching many projects in favor of the promotion of the national press and holding high responsibilities including the general management of the Moroccan Press Agency (MAP).

The deceased, also a writer and poet, was respected for his professional and human qualities as well as his solid culture and his passion and knowledge of the arts."

- Noureddine Miftah, President of the Moroccan Federation of Newspaper Publishers (FMEJ):

"In addition to the fact that he was a close friend, the late Khalil Hachimi Idrissi is undoubtedly one of the promoters of the modern Moroccan press. The deceased was also a deeply sensitive poet and an outstanding editorialist.

Thanks to his strong personality and charisma, he succeeded in launching great projects, notably within the Moroccan Press Agency (MAP), which today stands out for the diversity of its products instead of the single traditional news story before.

Throughout his life, the deceased remained very attached to professionalism, fiercely defending the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and all major national causes. Despite his death, he will always remain among us."

- Younès Moujahid, President of the National Press Council (CNP):

"I knew the deceased at the time when he was editor-in-chief of the weekly "Maroc Hebdo International" before creating the daily "Aujourd'hui le Maroc" and then at his appointment to the general management of MAP. We had the opportunity to work together on several files when he was at the head of the Moroccan Federation of Newspaper Publishers, mainly on the subject of the necessary revisions to the Press and Publishing Code.

The deceased was a great journalist with a vast culture. His death is a great loss for the Moroccan press."

- Mehdi Qotbi, President of the National Museums Foundation (FNM):

"Today I lose a friend, someone I knew for a very long time. I have always appreciated both his sharpness of mind, his immense culture and his simplicity. I confide in you with emotion that each time I had to write a text, he always took the time to correct me, it is the illustration of the greatness of men. Today, we lose a great professional of the press".

- Azzedine Hachimi Idrissi: Artist-painter and brother of the deceased:

"My brother was known and recognized for his nobility, his courage, his kindness, the excellence of his human relations and his professionalism. His leadership of the Moroccan Press Agency was marked by great advances. The deceased was also appreciated for his helpfulness, his generosity and his sense of friendship."