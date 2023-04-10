Rwanda: Kwibuka 29 - Volleyball Memorial Tourney Scheduled for June

The volleyball fraternity in Rwanda will honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi through the volleyball memorial tournament scheduled from June 3-4, volleyball governing body (FRVB) has said.

FRVB is one of the sports federations that lost a host of volleyball players, coaches and administrators and fans to the Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over a million of lives in just 100 days.

The federation has consistently been organizing an annual memorial tournament since 1995 as a special occasion to honour them.

"This year, we have invited foreign teams for men and women as well as regular teams that play in the domestic league" said federation technical director, Gertrude Kubwimana.

Last year, Gisagara volleyball club won the Genocide Memorial volleyball tournament title in the men's category while, APR won the title in the women's fray.

The competition was initiated by former Rwanda international Antoine Sebalinda after his brother Dominique Sebalinda was killed during Genocide, alongside other national team players.

The volleyball fraternity counts over 50 members to have been lost their lives during the genocide.