Uganda: IGP Ochola Reshuffles 69 Officers in Latest Changes in Police

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola made new changes and appointments affecting 69 police officers.

In fresh deployments, transfers and appointments involving gazetted officers between the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), CP Polly Namaye who has just returned from a UN mission in South Sudan was appointed as the police's deputy spokesperson in charge of the press to replace ACP Claire Nabakka was appointed as the deputy spokesperson in charge of the police's public relations.

The new changes have also seen SSP Bashir Ssempala appointed as the Kampala Metropolitan Community Liaison Officer whereas ACP David Manzi who has been on a UN Mission has now been appointed the new Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU) commandant to replace ACP Emmanuel Mukama who has been sent to technical services as the commandant.

VIPPU officers guard heads of institutions among others UNRA, KCCA, URA, Electoral Commission, Chief Justice and judicial officers as well as being hired to offer guard and protection services to wealthy persons and socialites.

The unit is under the directorate of Counter Terrorism in Police.