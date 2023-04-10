Kenya: Driving Tricks You Must Know During This Long Rainy-Season

Nairobi — The rainy season in Kenya can make driving more challenging, with wet and slippery roads, reduced visibility, and potential hazards such as potholes and flooding.

Before hitting the road during this season, it's important to ensure your vehicle is properly maintained and equipped to handle the conditions.

Start by checking your vehicle's tires. Make sure they are properly inflated, and the tread depth is sufficient to provide good traction on wet roads.

Bald or worn-out tires can be dangerous, especially on slippery surfaces. If your tires are worn out, it is advisable to replace them before embarking on a long journey.

Next, check your vehicle's brakes. Wet roads can increase the stopping distance of your vehicle, so it is important to ensure that your brakes are in good working condition.

Check the brake pads and rotors for wear and tear, and ensure that the brake fluid is at the right level.

Your vehicle's windshield wipers are also important, otherwise, you'd feel like they are mopping your windscreen with a worn-out mop.

Heavy rain can significantly reduce visibility, and having functional wipers can make a big difference. Check that the wiper blades are not worn out and that they are properly aligned to effectively clear water from the windshield.

Another important check to carry out is the vehicle's headlights and taillights. Wet roads can reduce visibility, and having good headlights and taillights can make it easier for other drivers to see you. Check that all your lights are working correctly and that the lenses are clean.

The rainy season is usually accompanied by cooler temperatures, which can cause the battery to drain faster.

Make sure that the battery terminals are clean and free from corrosion. If your battery is old and weak, it is advisable to replace it before taking a long drive.

Carrying out these vehicle checks can go a long way in ensuring your safety on the road, especially in this rainy season.

Stephene Chimasiah, Autochek Kenya's Head of Aftersales, notes, "Regular vehicle checks are essential for safe driving, and this is even more critical during the rainy season. We advise our customers to carry out these checks before embarking on long journeys to minimize the risk of accidents."

Autochek Kenya is a leading provider of automotive services in the country, and they have a team of experienced technicians who can assist with vehicle checks and maintenance through their partner service centers countrywide.

Always prioritize your safety and the safety of others on the road by taking the necessary precautions before embarking on long drives in this rainy season.

Regular vehicle checks and maintenance can help prevent accidents and ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.