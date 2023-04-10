Kenya: Who Will Stop Kenya Pipeline's Unbeaten Run in Women's Volleyball?

Nairobi — National women's volleyball champions Kenya Pipeline are two matches away from clinching the Paul Bitok International Tournament after another productive day in the office on Day Two of the inaugural championships.

Pipeline ended Saturday with a 3-1 win over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in sets of 25-17,25-19,21-25,25-19 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi.

The victory propelled them to the top of Pool A, following their straight sets win over Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Nairobi Water on Friday.

Coach Paul Gitau's charges have a date against immediate former league champions Kenya Prisons in a semi-final tie on Sunday.

The wardresses finished second in Pool B after a 3-0 (25-22,25-17,25-15) loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Saturday, a day after opening their campaign with a straight sets victory over minnows Post Bank in sets of 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.

It will be a tall order for Prisons against Pipeline considering the Africa Club Championships bronze medalists are yet to lose a match since they clinched the national title in December against KCB.

The bankers will be up against DCI in the other semi, coach Japheth Munala buoyed by the impeccable showing of his charges in the tournament, thus far.

They served off their campaign on Friday by dismissing Nairobi Prisons in straight sets of 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 before crushing Post Bank in a similar fashion (25-17, 25-9, 25-15).

Equally fierce battle

In the men's division, Kenya Prisons will square off against Trailblazers as Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and KDF face each other in the two semi-final ties at Nyayo National Stadium.

Trailblazers fought in their quarter-final tie against Equity Bank on Saturday, winning 3-1 in sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 to march on.

Kenya Prisons were similarly, 3-1 winners over General Service Unit (GSU) in sets of 30-28, 27-25, 24-26, 25-19 in a hotly-contested match at the Ulinzi Complex in Langata.

On the other hand, KDF trounced KAPU 3-0 ( 25-15, 22-18, 25-20) as was the case for KPA who won against Administration Police (AP) in sets of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13.

The winners of both categories will be rewarded Ksh 100,000 as the runners-up walk home with Ksh 50,000.