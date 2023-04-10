Kenya: Omanyala Readies for Start of Busy Outdoor Season, With Eyes On Records

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will start his busy outdoor season, with four races lined up abroad before competing at next month's Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Omanyala arrived in South Africa late last week for a training camp before he begins his outdoor season proper.

He will compete at two Grand Prix events organized by Athletics South Africa (ASA) on the 12th and 19th of April, before competing in his first World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event in Botswana, the FNB Golden Grand Prix on April 29.

He will then travel to the United States where he will compete in the Atlanta City Games onm May 6, before switching his attention to the crowd pulling Kip Keino Classic at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on May 13.

"So far, the outdoor training has been really okay. I have stepped up the training here in South Africa and I am looking forward to my first competitive outdoor race. I am feeling okay, I am feeling in shape and my target is to run under 10seconds in all my races," Omanyala told Capital Sport from South Africa.

Omanyala says he feels he is in the right shape and his target remains lowering his AFruican record of 9.77secs at the Kip Keino Classic.

"These four races will be a build up towards Kip Keino where my target will be a new African record. I believe I am in the right shape for it," he added.

The 27-year old also plans to compete at the Diamond League, which he says will be a perfect build up for the World Championships later in the year.