Kenya: Omanyala Readies for Start of Busy Outdoor Season, With Eyes On Records

Kelly Ayodi/Capital FM
Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games (file photo).
9 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will start his busy outdoor season, with four races lined up abroad before competing at next month's Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Omanyala arrived in South Africa late last week for a training camp before he begins his outdoor season proper.

He will compete at two Grand Prix events organized by Athletics South Africa (ASA) on the 12th and 19th of April, before competing in his first World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event in Botswana, the FNB Golden Grand Prix on April 29.

He will then travel to the United States where he will compete in the Atlanta City Games onm May 6, before switching his attention to the crowd pulling Kip Keino Classic at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on May 13.

"So far, the outdoor training has been really okay. I have stepped up the training here in South Africa and I am looking forward to my first competitive outdoor race. I am feeling okay, I am feeling in shape and my target is to run under 10seconds in all my races," Omanyala told Capital Sport from South Africa.

Omanyala says he feels he is in the right shape and his target remains lowering his AFruican record of 9.77secs at the Kip Keino Classic.

"These four races will be a build up towards Kip Keino where my target will be a new African record. I believe I am in the right shape for it," he added.

The 27-year old also plans to compete at the Diamond League, which he says will be a perfect build up for the World Championships later in the year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.