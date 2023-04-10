Angola: Caála - Tourist Sites Attract Dozens of Visitors

Caála — At least 50 national and foreign citizens flock every day to the 25 tourist attractions in the municipality of Caála, central province of Huambo, in which the Chapel of Nossa Senhora do Monte stands out.

The head of the cultural division of the Municipal Administration of Caála, Janeiro Jorge, told ANGOP Saturday that compared to the first three months of 2022, there was on average an increase of 10 visitors.

He stated that in addition to the Chapel of Nossa Senhora do Monte, also known as "Miradouro da Caála", tourists also prefer the Kawe and Ganda stones, the Põe and Calai rivers, the Albufeira and the Torre in the Gove sector, with accesses in acceptable conditions.

He recalled that of the 25 sites of tourist attraction, distributed by the communes of Calenga, Catata, Cuima and the municipal headquarters, only five have access in good conditions.

Janeiro Jorge noted that the municipality of Caála urgently needs to improve access and, at least, recruit and train 200 tourist guides, with the aim of facilitating the attraction of tourists and investment capable of helping the authorities in raising revenue in favor of socio-economic development.

He announced, soon, the holding of a musical marathon ahead of the 21 years of Peace and National Reconciliation, celebrated on April 4, with a view to promoting the cultural and tourist potential of the municipality of Caála. LT/ALH