Angola: Cuanza Sul - 66 Killed, 260 Injured in Road Accidents From January

Sumbe — Sixty-six people died and 260 were injured as a result of 169 road accidents that occurred from January to the present date in coastal Cuanza Sul province, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the accidents also caused material damage estimated at AKz 1.895 billion.

The head of Traffic and Road Safety Department chief superintendent Moisés Paulo said reckless driving, speeding, running over, collisions and drunken driving were the main causes of the accidents.

Paulo named the municipalities of Sumbe and Libolo as the most affected.

The province of Cuanza Sul has an estimated population of 2.2 million inhabitants, spread over 12 municipalities and 36 communes. MCN